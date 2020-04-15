Everton must strengthen in this area next season

It’s safe to say that the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti has really helped hoist Everton out of a hole this season.

The Toffees have gone from battling relegation to being just six points away from a spot in Europe, but the work isn’t done yet. If the Toffees want to find themselves taking on some of Europe’s best teams, they need to nurture the young talent they have and most importantly, offload the deadwood players that are slowing the side down.

Everton’s midfield this season has been a real cause for concern. Red flags have been popping up everywhere after some questionable displays from the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies.

Thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, the Merseyside outfit have managed to return to scoring ways, but their engine room needs to be vastly improved. Between Davies, Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin, Everton have tallied just two goals and two assists in this Premier League campaign – that’s simply not good enough from the middle of the park.

With local lad Davies, there’s still plenty of time for him to play in the U23s and build himself into the Premier League player Everton fans know he can be. Perhaps he was integrated into the senior squad too soon? However, Sigurdsson – who now sports the armband – may have outstayed his welcome at Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old has seriously regressed since last season. His performance against Chelsea was arguably his worst in an Everton shirt, after he attempted no shots, no dribbles, won no duels and made just 26 passes.

With Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate both signing new five-year contracts, Ancelotti must look to completely refurbish Everton’s midfield and keep in tone with this youthful, talented side. With better service coming from the middle three, the Toffees’ chances of success will rapidly improve, but not until stagnant players are shown the door.