Insider Dean Jones has slammed Everton striker Neal Maupay stating that he is "not good enough" for the club amid his poor run of goalscoring form.

What's the latest on Neal Maupay and Everton?

At the start of the season, the French forward joined the Toffees, arriving from Brighton for a fee of around £15m. Since then, it's fair to say he hasn't lived up to expectations.

Indeed, Maupay has scored just one goal in all competitions for Everton and has seen the team struggle for form and consequently get caught up in the midst of a Premier League relegation battle.

While speaking about the player on Chasing Green Arrows, Jones claimed that he was not good enough to play for the club in the abased of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He explained (14:27): "If Calvert-Lewin does not play for Everton, absolutely ignore Everton at the moment, especially as an attacking force.

"Like Maupay is just not good enough to be even considered in the team I can't believe he's still there.

"So yeah, Everton, just forget about them. They’re a shambles at the moment.”

What do Maupay's goal struggles mean for the Toffees?

Goals have been hard to come by for the Toffees this term and with 17 in 25 games they are the Premier League's lowest scorers. Seeing as Maupay has contributed just one to that tally in 18 outings, it's easy to see he's come under scrutiny.

Worryingly, before he joined the club, he had netted one in his last 12 league outings for Brighton. With that in mind, you can't help but wonder why Everton spent £15m on the forward.

To make things worse, first-choice option Calvert-Lewin hasn't been able to keep himself 100 per cent fit in recent times and he too has just one goal all season.

With neither striker particularly reliable right now, it's hard not to fear the worst when it comes to Sean Dyche's men and their survival hopes.