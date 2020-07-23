Everton landing £45m winger would upgrade Ancelotti’s wing options tenfold

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti can instantly improve his midfield this summer by splashing the cash on Hirving Lozano.

The door may well have opened to sign him too with fresh reports hinting that the Mexican winger is free to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Star, via the ECHO, Ancelotti’s former club are honing in on the transfer of Lille forward Victor Osimhen, which means Lozano’s place is sure to fall further down the pecking order.

Would you like to see Hirving Lozano at Goodison Park?

Yes, 100% Vote No thanks Vote

Coincidentally, the 24-year-old is a player that both the Italian chief and the Toffees’ director of football know all too well.

Marcel Brands was at PSV when Lozano broke through to stardom and he’s waxed lyrical about his talents in the past, going as far as likening him to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

“When you look at his playing style, without wanting to compare, you know, Lozano has what Messi also has – a centre of gravity low to the ground, the ball is usually quickly under control, very explosive and agile. Then your opponents automatically force mistakes.”

Whilst Ancelotti brought him to Napoli last summer for a club-record fee of $46.5m (£36.6m).

The enigmatic winger has struggled for game time in Italy thus far, but his electric from for the Dutch outfit simply cannot be ignored – in his final campaign, he provided 21 goals and 12 assists, via Transfermarkt. No wonder Ancelotti was hot on his heels.

At Goodison Park, Everton’s wide players have underperformed substantially this campaign, none more so than Alex Iwobi. The £34m signing has only managed to score one goal all season.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

Even Lozano has managed a better contribution despite playing fewer minutes.

Per WhoScored, the Mexican international has delivered five goals and one assist from just 14 starts whilst also averaging 1.4 shots, 0.9 dribbles and 0.8 key passes per game.

At PSV, these figures were far greater, managing three shots, 2.2 dribbles and 2.1 key passes each match, also via WhoScored.

He would arguably improve Ancelotti’s side tenfold – even if Napoli are asking for around €50m (£45m) for his services, Brands should absolutely break the bank for him.