Everton are likely to be content with allowing struggling striker Neal Maupay to leave Goodison Park this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Lowdown: Tough season for Maupay

The Blues are experiencing another challenging season in the Premier League, desperately battling to avoid relegation for the second year in a row.

There have been problems all over the pitch but there is no question that a lack of firepower has been key to Everton's issues, with Maupay really struggling for form.

The 26-year-old has scored just once and registered no assists in 20 appearances in the league, showing how much he has failed to make an impact since arriving from Brighton.

Maupay may have signed a deal until the summer of 2025 at Everton, but a new update suggests that he could depart well before that date arrives.

The Latest: Everton happy to sell

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke admitted that Everton could be happy to see Maupay move on at the end of the season:

"It's been a disappointing time for Maupay. There's no getting away from that and his agent has come out and suggested that he could be interested in a move away, possibly to Italy. "So in the summer, Maupay might be thinking he needs to move on in search of regular first-team football and I'm sure Everton might not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in."

The Verdict: One that didn't work out

It is hard to deny that Maupay has been anything other than a poor signing by Everton - one of many who simply haven't worked out in recent years, with the club's performance in the transfer market leaving plenty to be desired.

The two-cap former France Under-21 international has been horribly ineffective and the Blues must do better than him, bringing in an upgrade this summer - potentially someone like Coventry City attacker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been linked with a move to Goodison.

While retaining Maupay as a backup option certainly wouldn't be a disaster, Everton may think they can sell him for a similar amount than what they bought him for last summer, given his Premier League experience and that he has a contract until 2025, rather than losing for less further down the line.

It was a signing that wasn't necessarily met with universal positivity from Blues supporters when first linked, even though Graham Potter once called him 'unique', and it has ultimately been a transfer that has backfired and had very few redeeming features to it.