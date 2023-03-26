Everton are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window.

The Lowdown: Gyokeres flying for Coventry

The 24-year-old is enjoying a superb season for Coventry, proving to be their main talisman as they push for a potential spot in the playoffs.

Gyokeres has scored 18 goals in 36 starts in the Championship in 2022/23 to date, also chipping in with eight assists to further highlight his prowess in the final third.

The Swede is unlikely to be without suitors come the end of the season and he has already been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Leeds United potentially the front-runners to snap him up.

A new report suggests that they are far from the only club in the mix, however, which is where Everton come into play.

The Latest: Everton eyeing up move

According to 90min, the Blues are one of a host of teams who are 'monitoring' Gyokeres' situation currently, as they weigh up the possibility of a summer move.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Leicester City are also mentioned in the report and it is stated that the clubs who earn promotion from the Championship would likely enter the race, too.

Everton, along with Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Wolves, all 'made enquiries' for Gyokeres in January, and it is clear. that their interest remains.

Gyokeres' current Coventry deal expires at the end of next season, leaving them in a tricky position, knowing that selling him this summer is the last opportunity to earn a significant fee for his services.

The Verdict: Could be an inspired signing

Gyokeres' quality speaks for itself this season, with the attacker such a consistently strong performer, with only Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (24) scoring more goals than him in the league, as things stand.

He could be an inspired signing by Everton this summer, with Sean Dyche badly in need of attacking firepower, considering their top scorer in the Premier League is Demarai Gray with just four goals.

Granted, some may feel that Gyokeres could be a gamble, given the step up in standard from the Championship, but he looks to have the tools to be a success in the top flight, having also shown his prowess at international level by netting twice in 12 caps for Sweden.

Slaven Bilic described him as a 'very strong striker' earlier in the season, and at 24, he could be coming into the best years of his career and find another level in an Everton shirt, with them hopefully remaining in the Premier League.