Everton willing to sell Koeman flop for just £4.5m this summer

Everton are willing to discard Sandro Ramirez this summer after fresh news emerged from Spain earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old has been out on loan at Real Valladolid since the start of the season, his third spell away from Goodison Park in as many years.

Ramirez was originally signed by Ronald Koeman in the summer of 2017 and has only been able to make 16 appearances for the Toffees since.

Valladolid’s director, Miguel Angel Gomez, has been discussing the future of the Spaniard in a recent radio interview with Cadena Ser where he said: “Sandro belongs to Everton, and you have already seen published that they intend to transfer him for around 5-6 million [euros]”

It appears as if the current hierarchy in Merseyside are keen to offload the flop having failed to make his mark at the club.

The fee mentioned by the La Liga club is £4.5m, which is a fraction less of the £5.3m they paid for him from Malaga three years ago.

Carlo Ancelotti has decent forward options at his disposal as he’s able to choose from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean on a weekly basis, meaning if Ramirez were to return to Everton, he’d soon become fourth choice – if not worse.

The Toffees have also been linked with a move for AS Roma frontman Patrik Schick, so it’s quite clear to see that there’s simply no future for Ramirez at Goodison Park.

