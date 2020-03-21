Everton should sell Morgan Schneiderlin this summer

When Everton made the decision to end Morgan Schneiderlin’s misery at Manchester United by bringing him to Goodison Park in January 2017, it was certainly somewhat of a gamble.

After all, the Frenchman was effectively in the shadows at Old Trafford ever since Louis van Gaal signed him, and in total, only managed to play 47 times for the Red Devils.

What the Toffees were no doubt banking on, was the midfielder rediscovering the kind of form that prompted United to sign him from Southampton in the first place.

But sadly for both him and Everton as a whole, that just hasn’t been the case. The £10.8m-rated has struggled to produce any kind of consistency at Goodison Park, and this season as a whole has largely typified what he has been through.

He has played just 18 times across all competitions, and has been in and out of the side more times than you count. And when looking at the kind of displays he’s put in, it’s not surprising to see why he’s been overlooked. As per Whoscored, his 6.42 average match rating puts him 16th amongst all his Everton teammates, whilst his in-game numbers are disappointing.

Though his defensive numbers have gone up from the previous campaign, his influence on the ball has dramatically waned. He is averaging half the number of key passes he managed last season (0.6 to 0.3), and is winning less than half his ground duels. With him turning 31 later this year, it is difficult to see how Everton can rely on him to be the future of their midfield, particularly with the likes of Andre Gomes and Tom Davies in the ranks.

It’s exactly why Ancelotti must bring the curtain down on the man signed by Ronald Koeman.

Meanwhile, both Ancelotti and Silva have struggled to solve this Everton problem.