Everton were rightfully denied a second penalty on Sunday in their game against Nottingham Forest after a coming-together between Seamus Coleman and Jack Colback, according to Dermot Gallagher.

Why weren't Everton awarded another penalty?

Sean Dyches' men took the lead in the game at the City Ground having won a penalty which was then converted by Demarai Gray inside the opening minutes.

However, they could have had the opportunity to score their second of the game just moments later after their Irish right-back was brought down inside the box.

It appeared as if Colback caught the heels of Coleman with the Forest midfielder chasing the Everton man into the box as he closed in on Keylor Navas' goal.

But speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, Gallagher has suggested the referee came to the right decision despite recognising it was a decision which will divide football fans:

"This is going to divide people. I think this is actually not a penalty. I think Coleman catches Colback's foot as he is about to shoot. And that is what throws him off balance.

"It wasn't an outstretched foot from Colback. The McNeil one was a tackle. It is what it is. I spoke to loads of people who thought it was a penalty. When it's such a tough, tough call, then VAR won't get involved."

Will Everton avoid the drop?

Given the struggles Everton have endured this season and with results under Dyche perhaps not picking up in the way some would have hoped, three points on the weekend would have felt like a huge result.

Instead, it feels as if this decision could be one which could potentially be looked back upon at the end of the campaign as a defining moment in their season.

Three points against Steve Cooper's side would have lifted the Toffees out of the bottom three and up to 16th place following the results elsewhere over the weekend.

And having played an extra game compared to the teams around them, three points would have also put pressure on their relegation rivals.

However, it was not given and perhaps there is no point dwelling on the decision but it is certainly one which has been recognised as one which can be seen through the eyes of the Everton fans.

There was seemingly contact from Colback but whether Coleman also caught the Forest man or not may have played a part in the decision-making.

It feels as if it is one which will be filed under the clumsy category but that is not something which will entertain Everton fans as their side continues to battle against the drop.