Everton put on an incredible defensive performance to take all three points from their Premier League clash with Brentford at Goodison Park this weekend and Sean Dyche will be thrilled with the resilience his team showed.

Following the vital victory, the Toffees managed to go two points clear of the relegation zone climbing into 15th and their increased chance of survival in the Premier League is credited to the newly-appointed manager's subtle tweaks that have led to ten points being tallied up over his seven games in charge.

The former Burnley boss' arrival on Merseyside has had a positive impact on many of the players including both Dwight McNeil and Michael Keane who have both seen their game time increase massively, however, it has not been a perfect fit for everyone.

Amadou Onana was signed in the summer when Everton beat West Ham United to secure his services in the centre of the pitch and under Frank Lampard, the midfielder was a stand-out performer in the team despite the struggles overall during the first half of the campaign.

Should Dyche ditch Amadou Onana?

In more recent games, the dominating presence and controlled play that Onana had become renowned for has dwindled and the 21-year-old's lacklustre performances have not gone unnoticed by journalist Paul Brown who criticised him when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

“He's been quite inconsistent since January. At times, he looks like a great player and at times, he looks a little disinterested. I think he's still a bit raw and inexperienced."

There is no doubt that the Merseysiders have significantly improved since the arrival of Dyche, however, the experienced manager will be wanting more from his team and some consistency in their results to ensure they secure Premier League survival sooner rather than later.

Indeed, the Everton boss is limited to the players he can deploy in the centre of the pitch with a lack of quality and proven midfielders on the bench, however, it could be worth taking a chance on a young player like James Garner instead following his return from injury.

Over his 80-minute performance against Brentford, the £100k-per-week dud perhaps hit his lowest ebb in a Toffees shirt, ranking s the worst Everton player on the pitch (6.1), per Sofascore.

It was a shoddy performance from the Belgian talent who lost seven duels, committed a whopping four fouls and missed one big chance on a wholly ill-disciplined afternoon.

He was an anonymous presence in the centre of the pitch, completing just 17 accurate passes and was dribbled past once.

As a result, it may be in the best interests of the player and the team for Onana to be rested on the bench in the upcoming challenging fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next week and instead deploy a fresh perspective in Garner or Tom Davies alongside an otherwise hard-working midfield.