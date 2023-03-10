Everton’s business in the transfer market in recent years has arguably been one of the biggest reasons behind their fall from European hopefuls to relegation candidates.

Splashing the cash on big-money signings such as Yerry Mina (£27.2m), Theo Walcott (£20m) and Andre Gomes (£22m) has all been for nothing, with the trio just three amongst a handful of other inflated moves that just haven’t worked out for the club.

With Mina likely to leave this summer upon the expiration of his contract and Walcott having departed a few years ago following a measly record of just 11 goals in 85 appearances, it is Gomes who could still rinse the club for the next year, and his singing has been one of disappointment.

How much has Andre Gomes cost Everton?

Much was made of the Portuguese midfielder upon his arrival at Goodison Park in 2018, initially on loan before sealing a permanent deal. Here was a player who had just spent two seasons at Barcelona, winning two Spanish Cups along with a La Liga title, while he also won Euro 2016 with Portugal, proving that he could bring a winning mentality to the Toffees.

Despite his successful season on loan, scoring once in 27 Premier League matches, completing 73% of his attempted dribbles and making 1.4 tackles per game, the following campaigns have largely been underwhelming.

The 29-year-old only started seven league matches last season, averaging a Sofascore rating of just 6.35/10, managing just one assist and losing possession 7.7 times on average per match.

He was even described as a “walking red card” by The Athletic journalist Greg O’Keeffe following a match last season and over the course of his Everton career, he has rinsed them for millions.

Indeed, since arriving permanently for £22m in 2019, Gomes has also cost the club a further £19.7m in wages during his time at the Toffees, adding up to a quite ridiculous total of £41.7m.

Former Toffees manager Frank Lampard sent him out on loan to Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer for the whole season and his form seems to have picked up slightly. In 18 league matches, he has netted once while grabbing a further two assists and also making 0.7 key passes per game.

This return to some sort of form could work well for current boss Sean Dyche, who may be able to recoup some of the £22m the club spent on him four years ago.

Whatever happens regarding his future, he has rinsed the club for way too much during his stint on Merseyside and future transfers like this will need to be avoided.