Sean Dyche has overseen a mixed start to his time at Everton, winning two of his first three matches in charge, including a sensational victory over Arsenal, yet they still find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone.

There is no doubt he is the right man for the job; however, he faces a massive challenge to not only keep them in the top flight but to build and develop a team who could break into the top half of the table, a position where they already should be.

He faces a major rebuilding job, with a large clear out of deadwood needed, and Andros Townsend should be top of the list.

The Englishman joined the club on a free transfer at the start of last season, enjoying a solid debut campaign, registering five goal contributions in 21 league matches, ranking as their second-best performer by overall rating (6.96/10) while ranking first for key passes per game (1.5) and third for successful dribbles (1.2).

He suffered a cruciate ligament injury in March last year, missing every match since and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Dyche should ditch him and replace the winger with academy sensation Stanley Mills.

Who is Everton starlet Stanley Mills?

Like Townsend, Mills is also a right winger who could operate slightly deeper if required, while he also shares a love of scoring with the former England international, having netted 17 goals for various age groups in the academy.

Dyche could save a fortune by unleashing the teenager instead of splashing big on a right winger, using precious funds to strengthen elsewhere and the teenage dynamo could prove to be an ideal replacement for Townsend should he leave at the end of the campaign.

Despite not featuring for the first team yet, Mills has played four matches in the Football League Trophy this term, averaging an impressive Sofascore rating of 7.22/10 for his performances against senior opposition.

He has scored three times, and made one key pass per match, succeeding with 57% of his dribbles while also proving to be excellent off the ball as evidenced by his two tackles per match and five duels won each game.

It’s clear his next step is to play for the Everton first team, although it may prove to be hard to come by considering how much trouble the Toffees are in, yet the “outstanding” 19-year-old – as dubbed by Paul Tait – may be a surprise package.

Whatever happens, the winger has an extremely bright future and if Everton remain in the Premier League next term, don’t be shocked to see Mills making his debut sooner rather than later.