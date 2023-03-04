Everton will make a trip to Trentside tomorrow for their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest and now the Toffees could be set for a big injury boost.

What's the latest on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury?

Sean Dyche took to his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon to deliver a promising update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's recovery.

The Everton boss told the press:

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin is recovering and getting strong. We'll see [for Sunday]."

Will Calvert-Lewin play against Nottingham Forest?

Whilst the injury update from Dyche is promising it is not a confirmation that Calvert-Lewin will return to action on Sunday afternoon at The City Ground, however, it will give the Goodison Park faithful some hope heading into the away clash.

The Toffees are currently one point deep in the relegation zone and desperately needed to start picking up crucial survival points over their remaining 13 fixtures if they are to have any chance of avoiding a drop into the Championship at the end of the season.

Calvert-Lewin has tallied up 59 goals and registered 18 assists over his 203 appearances for Everton and scored the most important goal of the campaign for his club last season when he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace to secure survival in the Premier League, proving that the gem is an incredibly valuable asset to the squad.

There is no doubt that Calvert-Lewin is the most experienced striker at Everton with both Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms struggling to replicate the number nine's impact in front of goal which has been an obvious issue in the most recent performances for the Merseysiders.

Over the last four league games in the 25-year-old's absence, the Toffees have won one and lost three - with club captain Seamus Coleman scoring the only goal during this period against Leeds United, neither Simms nor Maupay have found the back of the net.

Calvert-Lewin scored 29 Premier League goals between the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns and the Everton boss would have a lethal finisher on his hands if he can get the best out of the England international, which is why the marksman's potential return is a big boost.

With that being said, the forward could be the linchpin in not only snatching all three points away from home on Sunday but also better their chances of survival at the end of the season if, of course, he can remain fit.