Everton have been in a more positive position since the arrival of Sean Dyche in January and after a vital victory over Brentford this weekend have put themselves in a great position to secure Premier League survival if they can continue over the business end of the season.

The Toffees climbed to 15th in the top-flight table thanks to the ten points tallied up over the former Burnley boss' seven games in charge so far and with just 11 fixtures remaining they look in strong contention to avoid a drop into the Championship.

Indeed, Dyche will be channelling his entire focus into the relegation battle over the coming weeks and months ahead, however, come the summer some much-needed investment and quality depth will be needed to avoid trouble at the bottom of the table again next season.

It remains to be seen whether Conor Coady will remain on the blue side of Merseyside this summer when his loan spell comes to an end and whether the powerbrokers at Goodison will activate their option to buy the centre-back or not.

However, the Everton boss may already have his next James Tarkowski to take up the position and form a partnership with the formidable defender as academy graduate Jarrad Branthwaite has been thriving on loan with PSV Eindhoven.

How is Jarrad Branthwaite doing on loan?

Everton's 20-year-old talent joined the dominant Dutch club on a season-long loan after breaking into the first team at Goodison Park last season tallying up 13 appearances and one goal.

Over 18 Eredivisie performances, Branthwaite - who journalist Jacque Talbot claimed is "really impressing" - has scored two goals and tallied up an 88% pass completion rate as a marker of his forward-thinking approach.

The young defender has also won 55% of his duels combined, as well as averaging 1.2 interceptions and 3.2 clearances per game, proving that he has made a solid and consistent impact so far.

Due to the young centre-back's incredible form it has been reported that Liverpool, Manchester United and AS Roma are interested in securing his services this summer and his current manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has expressed a desire in retaining his key player beyond the loan spell:

“I told the previous technical director to sign Jarrad very quickly, and I say it now to the current one!"

“Jarrad has really fought his way into the team. He got his chance and took it. I am satisfied. I see Jarrad as a key player, and that’s how we see him internally."

With that in mind, Dyche will have a lot of competition to keep hold of Everton's rising star, however, if he can convince Branthwaite to come back to Merseyside next season there is no reason why he can't pick up regular first-team football alongside Tarkowski in the back-line.

Indeed, his composing and reliable presence could well ensure the manager unearths his next version of the former Burnley defender.