Everton’s lack of progress in recent years has marked a fall from European challengers to genuine fears the club could be relegated from the Premier League.

The club have been through a succession of managers, spent millions on players who have underperformed and continue to live in the shadow of Liverpool, with the Goodison Park faithful hoping Sean Dyche can be the man to bring back some success.

One man has been through all the trials and tribulations of the last few years – Seamus Coleman. The Irishman cost Everton just £60k back in 2009 and it's fair to say he has been one of their best-ever signings.

The right-back has made over 400 appearances for the club and has earned his legend status on Merseyside, yet with his contract expiring at the end of the season, his time at the Toffees could soon be coming to an end.

Talk will soon begin on who could replace him, but Dyche may just have an ideal talent in the academy ready to flourish – Kyle John.

Who is Kyle John?

John has emerged through the youth ranks at the club, amassing 80 appearances across both the U18 and U21 sides, with a senior debut for Everton surely arriving sooner rather than later.

Although mainly deployed on the right side of the defence, John can also operate further forward, or on the left side, showcasing his versatile nature.

The 22-year-old did make the three games in the Football League Trophy in the first half of the campaign, giving him some experience against senior opposition.

He particularly impressed against Hartlepool United, demonstrating his attacking abilities by registering one assist, creating one big chance, making two key passes and succeeding with 80% of his attempted dribbles.

Not one to shirk defensive duties either, he still made three tackles, won eight of his 12 ground duels, made one clearance and even blocked a shot off the line in what was a frantic performance for the youngster.

It’s no wonder former Toffees youth boss David Unsworth described him as being a “bundle of energy” previously while also claiming that he could be a “top player” in the future.

Dyche may well save millions in the transfer market by unleashing John, and with Coleman slowing down slightly, his chance could come in a matter of months.