Everton’s penchant over the last few years for spending vast amounts of money on players who simply haven’t performed on the pitch is staggering.

The likes of Theo Walcott, Allan, Moise Kean and Andre Gomes all arrived at Goodison Park to much fanfare and were expected to take the club to the next level, however, it didn’t work out like that.

All these players have subsequently left without leaving a positive mark, yet there is one big-money signing who is still at the Toffees yet has struggled to live up to the hype upon his arrival – Yerry Mina.

How much is Yerry Mina worth now?

The Colombian defender joined the Merseyside club having enjoyed a fantastic World Cup in 2018, where he became the first defender to score in his first three matches in the competition, although his country were knocked out by England at the last 16 stage.

Everton had seen enough to splash out £27.2m to sign him from Barcelona ahead of the 2018/2019 season and given his credentials, he looked as though he could become a rock at the heart of the club’s defence over the next few years.

It was a shaky start, with Mina playing just 13 Premier League matches in his debut season, missing 33 games in total due to a variety of injuries.

29 and 24 league appearances followed in his next two campaigns, however, since the beginning of 2021/2022, Mina has featured just 18 times across all competitions and thus has seen his value plummet.

According to Football Transfers, Mina is now worth just €12.8m (£11m) with that marking a massive drop from the near £30m the Toffees spent on him over four years ago.

Add the fact that he is earning £120k-per-week and it’s clear that his minimal contributions recently are draining money from the club which could be spent elsewhere and Sean Dyche may look to move him on this summer.

Noel Whelan criticised the player late last year, saying “on most days, he looks average” and with his contract expiring in a few months, he could well find his days numbered at Everton.

It hasn’t worked out for the 28-year-old at Everton, and his high transfer fee plus total wages may well have been utilised on other players who could have made a much bigger impact. Note this one down in the nightmare segment of Farhad Moshiri's notebook.