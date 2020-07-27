Everton star must be in Ancelotti’s plans next season after dazzling display

Everton’s season quickly petered out into nothing on Sunday afternoon as the final match of the current campaign against a relegation-threatened AFC Bournemouth summed up the mood in Merseyside.

Eddie Howe’s Cherries were rampant, winning 3-1 at Goodison Park – but it wasn’t enough to secure their place in Premier League next term.

Had you been tuning in for the first time this year, you’d think the side in blue were the ones trickling into the second-tier.

The Toffees won just one of their final six matches to finish 12th – their worst attempt since 17th in 2003/04.

Carlo Ancelotti clearly has tons of work to do this summer as the squad quite rightly needs an overhaul with many players still stealing a living at the club from both the Allardyce and Silva eras.

However, the Italian can be encouraged by at least one player who was handed a rare start against AFCB – that being young striker Moise Kean.

The 20-year-old has found life tough in Merseyside since a £27.5m move from Juventus in the summer, though his performance on Sunday proved that Marcel Brands has a potential masterclass of a signing on his hands.

Amid struggles to adapt to England, Kean was restricted to just 834 minutes in the top-flight whilst more disciplinary sanctions (three) than goals (two) is hardly a great look.

But the young starlet has just shown why he can become a key man for the Toffees next season.

Aside from his equalising strike, Kean recorded three key passes, three successful dribbles, won five duels and notched a jaw-dropping, match-high 7.8 rating, via SofaScore,

This display is very much akin to why he’s drawn so many plaudits early in his career. At just 16, he was dubbed a ‘future star’ who resembled Mario Balotelli whilst Ancelotti himself has labelled his forward “top quality”.

Kean has been linked with an exit this summer with Roma one of the teams interested, but Sunday was a major warning on why it would be a monumental mistake to give up on the £22.5m-rated striker just yet.

