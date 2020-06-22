Everton supporters delighted with Seamus Coleman’s Merseyside derby showing

Despite being outplayed for long spells, Everton were left frustrated after their return to Premier League action ended in a goalless draw in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The Toffees didn’t look like troubling Jurgen Klopp’s side for the majority of the game, but they burst into life with a host of late opportunities and ended up leaving an empty Goodison Park wondering how they didn’t record their first victory over the Reds since October 2010.

In a chaotic late spell, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was denied by goalkeeper Alisson Becker before Liverpool-born Tom Davies squandered Everton’s best chance, striking the post from the rebound when he looked a certainty to find the net.

Richarlison and then Calvert-Lewin also came close to grabbing a winner, but it wasn’t to be for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who’ve now gone four Premier League matches without winning, their worst league run under the Italian.

In an attacking sense, the hosts were far from inspiring, but defensively, they held firm – with one standout performer in the shape of Seamus Coleman.

The Everton right-back put in a captain’s display and Toffee’s fans on Twitter were pleasantly surprised by what they saw from their longest-serving player.

Here are some of the best tweets…

Coleman class 👌 — Cam Mack (@Cameron_Macccc) June 21, 2020

Seamus Coleman was class against Liverpool. He’s so underrated — ً (@UtdAidan) June 21, 2020

Well isolation has been good for Coleman, was a different class tonight. Stepped right up giving 100% all game 💙 — Lisa (@lLisaEFC) June 21, 2020

He really surprised me tonight. He was different class 💙 — Jase xxo (@gadsio) June 21, 2020

Seamus Coleman 👏👏👏👏👏👏 brilliant performance 💙💙💙💙💙 — Paul Maddox (@PaulMad10968491) June 21, 2020

Coleman man of the match, richie played well and Dom, davies was good 2nd half, Keane and Holgate superb gutted but happy with that, Carlo has only worked with us 6 months see a massive difference — Sean Powell (@seanpowell18781) June 21, 2020