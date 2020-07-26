Predicted Everton XI vs AFC Bournemouth for Premier League finale

Everton’s disappointing 2019/20 campaign draws to a close later this evening following the Premier League’s final set of matches.

The Toffees have nothing to play at Goodison Park for but they do welcome AFC Bournemouth who are fighting to stay in the division.

Prediction for Everton's final game?

Toffees win Vote Draw Vote Bournemouth win Vote

Last time out, Carlo Ancelotti’s side picked up their first victory in four outings, so what sort of line-up the Italian field today?

Here’s what we are predicting…

The 61-year-old could make two changes to the side that defeated Sheffield United last week.

One of which is likely to be amongst his backline – and no, it doesn’t seem as if Leighton Baines will get a fairytale ending at the Merseyside outfit. Instead, it’s a swap on the other flank with skipper Seamus Coleman coming back in for loan man Djibril Sidibe.

It means young Jarrad Branthwaite keeps his place at centre-back alongside Michael Keane with both Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina out injured.

The three-man midfield of Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and a more advanced Gylfi Sigurdsson is likely to remain too, meaning the second and final alteration is in an attacking position.

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/2019 campaign? Sigurdsson and Richarlison Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin Richarlison and Tosun Walcott and Sigurdsson

Veteran winger Theo Walcott, who cost the Toffees £20m in 2018, is dropped with 19-year-old emerging talent Anthony Gordon coming in on the left.

Everton’s joint-top goalscorers both start – Richarlison on the right with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line on his own.

Moise Kean has been a doubt for this one and is unlikely to be risked.

AND in other news, Everton facing another Brands disasterclass if they sign Serie A star…