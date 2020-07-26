Everton fans slam “statue” who’s “10x worse than Davies”

Everton supporters will be glad that their 2019/20 season is over but first, they’ve let their anger out over the performance from one player in particular.

The Toffees were well-beaten by relegated AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park, succumbing to a 12th placed finish.

A rare start from Moise Kean was rewarded with an equaliser in the first half after Josh King had opened the scoring with a penalty, but the Cherries netted two more goals through Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas.

It wasn’t enough to save them from the drop, though.

Gylfi Sigurdsson received the brunt of the anger on social media with the Merseyside faithful slamming him for being “utterly pointless” and “10x worse than [Tom] Davies.”

Sigurdsson slows us down everytime. He's utterly pointless. — Robo Coppell (@CoppellRob) July 26, 2020

Sigurdsson has to be the worst no.10 in football history — RG (@RyanG78_) July 26, 2020

Sigurdsson is just a statue. Kean looks great, but my heavens the players around him have been awful. — Ryan Williams (@RyanSoccerAA) July 26, 2020

I'd honestly rather Baines in midfield than Sigurdsson — Robo Coppell (@CoppellRob) July 26, 2020

Sigurdsson thinks it's the end of season fancy dress party

He has come as a lamppost that is positioned in the center of the pitch and the other Everton players hit the ball at to see watch crazy angles it bounces off at — Ian Naylor (@IanNaylor1) July 26, 2020

Mad how Sigurdsson is 10x worse than Davies every game but gets so much less stick — Henry (@bighfizzle) July 26, 2020

Gomes and Sigurdsson both having absolute stinkers here. — teadrinker68 (@teadrinker68) July 26, 2020

The Icelandic midfielder was also dubbed as the “worst no.10 in football history,” this criticism is somewhat justified considering he cost the club £45m back in 2017.

And his figures from this game aren’t inspiring either – per SofaScore, the 30-year-old won less than half his duels, lost possession nine times and was dribbled past on three occasions.

Some fans labelled him a “crab” whilst others criticised his inability to keep the game – and their attacks – ticking over.

Sigurdsson is such a crab — Alex Hayes (@ahayes36) July 26, 2020

Gylfi Sigurdsson is like Kryptonite for counter-attacks — Mark (@MarkDempsey_) July 26, 2020

Sigurdsson slows our attacks down when we have the ball. — Kev (@Kevin_1878) July 26, 2020

How can professional footballers be so thick and brainless in possession? Sigurdsson and Walcott appalling end product. — Charles Stevenson (@charles_stevo) July 26, 2020

Sigurdsson has gone missing again — Joel Beckett (@JoelBeckett93) July 26, 2020

Considering Sigurdsson is in the creative position, the amount of times he gets on the ball is a joke. Always hiding.#Everton — Love Everton (@LuvEvertonForum) July 26, 2020

We have serious creativity problems in midfield. Sigurdsson is just a statue — Everton The Gear (@_EvertonTheGear) July 26, 2020

It’s also led to many more wanting the club to offload their veteran midfielder in the summer – if they can find anyone willing to take him.

One supporter said there wasn’t another player he wanted to see leave more than Sigurdsson whilst another pleaded that it was the last time they’ve seen him play in a Blues shirt.

Hopefully this is the last time we ever have to see Sigurdsson in a blue shirt 🤞🏻 — Jay Flanagan (@JayFlanagan96) July 26, 2020

I don’t really want to spend anymore time watching Gylfi Sigurdsson. I’ve had enough. — Wallace Hawkins (@DamonWHawkins) July 26, 2020

I really really really really hate Everton. Tom Davies & Sigurdsson need binning off so fast it’s unreal. Davies might be the worst midfielder to play over 100 games for the club. — Jamie Pinder (@JamiePinder) July 26, 2020

A lot in this squad I want gone but none more so than Davies and Sigurdsson — John Aubrey (@EFCAubs1985) July 26, 2020

Please please please let this be Sigurdsson's final game in a blue shirt. — Paul Barrett (@paulbarrett79) July 26, 2020

