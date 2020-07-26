 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans slam "statue" who's "10x worse than Davies"

Everton fans slam “statue” who’s “10x worse than Davies”

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 26/7/2020 | 08:05pm

Everton supporters will be glad that their 2019/20 season is over but first, they’ve let their anger out over the performance from one player in particular.

The Toffees were well-beaten by relegated AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park, succumbing to a 12th placed finish.

A rare start from Moise Kean was rewarded with an equaliser in the first half after Josh King had opened the scoring with a penalty, but the Cherries netted two more goals through Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas.

Has there been a worse signing than Sigurdsson at Everton since 2010?

No way!

No way!

Yes...

Yes...

It wasn’t enough to save them from the drop, though.

Gylfi Sigurdsson received the brunt of the anger on social media with the Merseyside faithful slamming him for being “utterly pointless” and “10x worse than [Tom] Davies.”

The Icelandic midfielder was also dubbed as the “worst no.10 in football history,” this criticism is somewhat justified considering he cost the club £45m back in 2017.

And his figures from this game aren’t inspiring either – per SofaScore, the 30-year-old won less than half his duels, lost possession nine times and was dribbled past on three occasions.

1 of 15

Who was top scorer during the 2018/2019 campaign?

Some fans labelled him a “crab” whilst others criticised his inability to keep the game – and their attacks – ticking over.

It’s also led to many more wanting the club to offload their veteran midfielder in the summer – if they can find anyone willing to take him.

One supporter said there wasn’t another player he wanted to see leave more than Sigurdsson whilst another pleaded that it was the last time they’ve seen him play in a Blues shirt.

AND in other news, Everton must sanction £12m swoop for Gerrard favourite

Article title: Everton fans slam “statue” who’s “10x worse than Davies”

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 