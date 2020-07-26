Everton fans destroy “pathetic” ace who’s “not fit to wear our shirt”

Everton’s season has come to an end in disappointing fashion as they were thumped by relegated AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

You could tell that it was a battle between a team already on their holidays against one with everything to play for.

A rare start for Moise Kean paid off as he equalised in the first half following Josh King’s early penalty, but the Cherries fought back thanks to strikes from Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas – though it wasn’t enough to keep them in the top-flight due to Villa’s draw at West Ham.

Is Walcott good enough for Everton?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Plenty of the Toffees faithful were left fuming by the performance of Theo Walcott, who was withdrawn before the hour mark by Carlo Ancelotti.

He was blasted for being a passenger as well as a disgrace with one supporter claiming the veteran winger wasn’t fit to wear the shirt.

Anthony Gordon producing more on the right than Walcott has since we signed him. — Just Dave (@SirDaveStephen) July 26, 2020

We have to many players who are passengers unless gomes sigurdsson walcott have the ball they are pointless , they offer nothing to the game — craig johno (@cjohno1001) July 26, 2020

Walcott is a disgrace. Poor passing. No effort. If there ever was a player going through the motions of being a professional footballer Walcott is that player. Not fit to wear our shirt. — Steve Dempsey (@MrSteveDempsey) July 26, 2020

Very impressed with moise kean but Coleman,Gomes and Walcott have been a disgrace and those 3 positions are where we need to concentrate on in the window — its erdingers fault (@danny1878c) July 26, 2020

Walcott has been horrific. He's not alone but he's been put in some great positions and been terrible. — Lee Myddleton (@miditheblue) July 26, 2020

Probably the most frustrating player we have and we have plenty — Dave (@DM_HIGGS) July 26, 2020

Walcott having a stinker. — James (@archivesofjames) July 26, 2020

Walcott has been abysmal so far. — Papa Roche (@rochejn) July 26, 2020

walcott is pathetic — zac (@z_c31) July 26, 2020

Lots of other fans pin-pointed some of the former Arsenal man’s faults, ranging from his crosses to his inability to keep hold of the ball.

Per SofaScore, Walcott managed a dire 69% passing accuracy, provided no accurate crosses, lost possession 13 times and missed one big chance.

1 of 15 What position are Everton in the Premier League table? 10th 11th 12th 13th

So maybe these supporters are onto something.

Is there a worse crosser of the ball in the prem than Theo Walcott? Either hits the first man or the next words from the commentator are ‘goal kick’ #EFC — Iain Preston (@oogieboogie77) July 26, 2020

Theo Walcott does nothing other than give the ball away — Patrick Hurst (@Multi_Hurst) July 26, 2020

He never does anything Walcott. He can't beat a man, he can't cross, he's not great when tracking back… — Cos Ancelotti is better than Mikel Arteta ♫ (@BlueDanEFC) July 26, 2020

Walcott's crossing… Hits the first man nearly every time! — Ken (@Kencelotti) July 26, 2020

So often throughout his career there is no end product from Walcott — Matt (@portsmj) July 26, 2020

It’s led to many others suggesting that he should be offloaded this summer – some were even praying that it was the last time they see the 31-year-old in a Blues shirt.

Walcott joined Everton in January 2018 for £20m and it appears plenty in Merseyside are hoping that 2020 is the final time he features.

must sell Walcott what does he ever offer? never does enough

Gordon at least looks forward……. https://t.co/FQgMoLgsQ7 — Metrophonic Music (@Metrophonic) July 26, 2020

please be the last time we see walcott in an everton shirt🙏🙏 — Liam (@Lj9Liam) July 26, 2020

Nice guy im sure but I honestly hope this is the last time I see Theo Walcott in an Everton shirt — Mikey A (@mikjaal) July 26, 2020

release walcott — Liam (@Lj9Liam) July 26, 2020

First players out the door should be Walcott and Gylfi, stealing a living at us! Walcott is one of the worst crossers of the ball I have ever seen in an Everton shirt, Gylfi one of the laziest players in general, I have seen Sunday league players built like tanks with more energy — Iain Preston (@oogieboogie77) July 26, 2020

Walcott needs binning this summer — Colin Foster (@colin769) July 26, 2020

AND in other news, Everton facing another Brands disasterclass if they sign Serie A star…