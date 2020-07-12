Everton fans hammer Theo Walcott after Wolves display

In what was a sobering day, Everton fell to a dismal defeat away to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were firmly in the contest until Lucas Digne was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Podence inside the penalty area just before the stroke of half-time, with Wolves going on to comfortably win.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

But whilst there were plenty of players who didn’t cover themselves in glory, Theo Walcott in particular really struggled in an unconventional right wing-back role for the Toffees.

The former Arsenal man just didn’t seem comfortable carrying out his defensive duties, and rarely offered anything in attack either. As per Sofascore, he lost possession 11 times, won just one duel, provided no accurate crosses, and only passed the ball ten times – it was no surprise that he was hooked just ten minutes after the restart.

After watching Walcott’s shocking performance, Everton fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Could pick any of them out today. Walcott with yet another one of the most pointless appearances I’ve ever seen for Everton. The lack of quality is unbelievable. Not 1 of them have done anything well. — J (@G892J) July 12, 2020

Over lockdown I forgot why Walcott is so bad. I remember now — finely (@MunroFinley) July 12, 2020

Wolves are a good side to state the obvious but Davies, Sigurdsson and Walcott are absolute tripe. Ancelotti needs to get rid. They and others have got Silva, Koeman and big Sam the boot! — Andrew Tinto Gray (@Tinto007A) July 12, 2020

horrid non performance by Everton again, players just dont have it

no midfield Iwobi ? why buy him ? Bernard ? Walcott Davies awful today nothing positive unfortunately

ruined the day — Metrophonic Music (@Metrophonic) July 12, 2020

Some Everton fans just seemed to have enough of Walcott, and urged the club to simply get rid of him this summer.

We need a whole new midfield. Get rid of sigurdson, Davies, Walcott,gomes,iwobi. Also Calvert lewin need quality now not these bunch of misfits. — ⚽neil (@Efc1979) July 12, 2020

Mad actively hating 70% of your own team. Pickford, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Sigurdsson, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Iwobi, Delph, Gomes, Davies can all get in the bin. — Sam Kay (@Sam_Kay77) July 12, 2020

painful to watch. just put davies, walcott, siggy, pickford, sidibe even bernard on the transfer list — nightingales (@mahendranuma) July 12, 2020

Having arrived from Arsenal a couple of seasons ago, Walcott just hasn’t really done the business at Goodison Park.

Should Theo Walcott start again this season?

Yes Vote No Vote

With a record of just ten goals in 79 total games for the Merseysiders, it’s difficult to argue how the Englishman has provided value for money.

And on the basis of his performance at Molineux, Ancelotti will surely think twice before putting him back into the starting line-up once again.