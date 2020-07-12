 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans hammer Theo Walcott after Wolves display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 12/7/2020 | 02:45pm

In what was a sobering day, Everton fell to a dismal defeat away to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were firmly in the contest until Lucas Digne was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Podence inside the penalty area just before the stroke of half-time, with Wolves going on to comfortably win.

But whilst there were plenty of players who didn’t cover themselves in glory, Theo Walcott in particular really struggled in an unconventional right wing-back role for the Toffees.

The former Arsenal man just didn’t seem comfortable carrying out his defensive duties, and rarely offered anything in attack either. As per Sofascore, he lost possession 11 times, won just one duel, provided no accurate crosses, and only passed the ball ten times – it was no surprise that he was hooked just ten minutes after the restart.

After watching Walcott’s shocking performance, Everton fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some Everton fans just seemed to have enough of Walcott, and urged the club to simply get rid of him this summer.

Having arrived from Arsenal a couple of seasons ago, Walcott just hasn’t really done the business at Goodison Park.

With a record of just ten goals in 79 total games for the Merseysiders, it’s difficult to argue how the Englishman has provided value for money.

And on the basis of his performance at Molineux, Ancelotti will surely think twice before putting him back into the starting line-up once again.

