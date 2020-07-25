Everton facing another Brands disasterclass if they sign Serie A star

Everton could be dealt another transfer disaster class if latest reports emerging this week are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to Calciomercato, the Toffees are among the teams who are ‘most interested’ in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer and they appear to be the one side that could offer the best fee.

It’s also claimed that both the Serie A club and Rabiot’s agent are willing to listen to any offers that do come in for him.

Carlo Ancelotti was the man to give the Italian midfielder his professional debut at Paris-Saint Germain and it’s also suggested that the Merseysiders were keen to land him during the January transfer window.

Another disasterclass

Everton’s transfer activity this summer needs to be bang on the money if Ancelotti is to succeed at Goodison Park, but director of football Marcel Brands hasn’t had the best record in recent windows.

A £34m gamble on Alex Iwobi hasn’t paid off whatsoever with the out-of-form winger managing to score one goal all season whilst Fabian Delph and Moise Kean have hardly pulled up any trees either.

It is no secret that the Toffees’ midfield is the weakest area on the pitch with an Idrissa Gueye-like void being felt for the majority of the season, so an addition or two here is certainly along the right direction, but they shouldn’t plump for Rabiot purely because he may be available.

Tom Davies is averaging more interceptions (1.2) and clearances (0.8) per game than the Juve ace yet he’s regularly torn apart by the Everton faithful.

Even Andre Gomes is slightly better too, having managed more key passes (0.6) and assists, via WhoScored.

Rabiot’s attitude has been a major issue too. At PSG he was once suspended, leading to former sporting director Antero Henrique saying: “I find unacceptable the attitude and lack of professionalism of a player like Adrien Rabiot towards the club, his teammates and his supporters.”

It was that bad that his reputation in the French capital is that he’s a ‘spoiled child’ who’s “hated” by PSG supporters.

Brands is going to have to steer well clear of this signing, especially at a whopping reported £30m fee. It reeks of yet another disasterclass at the hands of the Dutchman.

