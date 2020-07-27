Everton close in on £35m signing after improved offer

Everton appear to be closing in on their first signing of the summer – if fresh reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to Saturday’s print edition of Il Mattino, via CalcioNapoli24, the Toffees have improved their offer for Allan and their chances of landing him are ‘becoming a reality.’

It’s claimed that the Merseysiders have now submitted a bid of €38m (£35m) after having €25m (£23m) rejected in recent weeks.

Everton have been long linked with a move for the Brazilian lynchpin, which is hardly a surprise given Carlo Ancelotti managed him at the Serie A outfit last season.

Allan is in line to land himself €4.7m-per season (£4.3m) at Goodison Park.

Gueye replacement

This move would be the perfect way to kickstart Ancelotti’s revolution in Merseyside as the club have failed to yet replace Idrissa Gueye.

His void in midfield has arguably been felt the most with both Tom Davies and Andre Gomes, the regular duo in the middle, failing to impress on a consistent basis.

Neither player is averaging above a drab 6.45 rating by WhoScored nor have they managed more than 1.2 tackles per game either.

The 29-year-old, however, has recorded over double that this season, averaging 2.6 tackles per game – in addition to an 86.7% passing accuracy rate too.

His natural style has led to comparisons to Arturo Vidal and it’s easy to see why following praise from Brazil head coach Tite, who said: “Allan is good in transition, going box to box, leading counterattacks and breaks. He’s mobile and brings protection defensively.”

Allan should be well-received at Goodison too as he’s twice silenced the nemesis from across the road, Mo Salah.

Earlier this season in the Champions League, Ancelotti’s Napoli rocked the Reds with a 2-0 victory to kickstart the group stages, which followed on from last season’s 1-0 victory too.

Back in September, Allan recorded three tackles and one interception whilst Salah managed a disappointing 6.04 rating after just one shot on target, via WhoScored.

He’d be a fantastic addition for the Toffees and Marcel Brands’ fresh attempt is hugely encouraging news.

