Everton can fill Gueye’s void with £36m swoop for midfield enforcer

Everton may have finally found their successor to the industrious Idrissa Gana Gueye with fresh reports emerging from Italy this week.

What’s the word?

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno, via Sport Witness, the Toffees remain keen on signing Napoli midfielder Allan in the summer and the Serie A outfit are already eyeing up potential replacements, which surely means the door is opening for a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti.

One of the players mooted with a switch to the Italian club is actually former Everton Nikola Vlasic, who is now at CSKA Moscow.

Although no fee has been mentioned in the report, TuttoNapoli cite €40m (£36m) as being enough to secure the Brazilian’s services, but they claim Hertha Berlin and Atletico Madrid are also interested.

Gana void

The Merseysiders have failed to replace Gueye after he left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The departing Morgan Schneiderlin ranks first for tackles amongst Ancelotti’s current midfield options and the Frenchman has already left for Nice.

Under the 61-year-old at Napoli last season, Allan was a brutal enforcer having averaged a whopping 6.3 tackles per game in the Champions League as well as 4.3 per match in the Europa League and 3.2 in Serie A, via WhoScored.

His national team head coach, Tite, compared the lynchpin to Arturo Vidal, stating that he “is good in transition, going box to box, leading counterattacks and breaks. He’s mobile and brings protection defensively.”

This sounds an awful lot like what Gueye did for the Toffees during his three years at the club.

It’s that sort of work rate and defensive ability that is currently lacking in Ancelotti’s engine room, so signing a player he knows all too well seems like it would be an absolute no-brainer for Marcel Brands and co.

