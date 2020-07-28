Everton can land huge Iwobi upgrade in “phenomenal” PL target

It appears Everton’s transfer saga from last summer is set to re-emerge once again with the transfer window back open for business and Marcel Brands must secure his signature this time around.

What’s the word?

This is, of course, surrounding Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who the Toffees failed to land last year due to an astronomical £80m asking price.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, the Eagles are set to listen to offers this time around and Carlo Ancelotti’s side is set to return with another bid.

Who would you rather have starting at right-wing next season?

Alex Iwobi Vote Theo Walcott Vote Anthony Gordon Vote Wilfried Zaha Vote

Zaha has three years to run on his current contract but has made it clear in his intentions to depart Selhurst Park this summer.

It’s claimed that Palace have lowered their valuation although it still very much remains to be seen what sort of fee that might be. Transfermarkt currently value him at £39.6m.

Iwobi upgrade

Ancelotti has quite the task on his hands to improve Everton’s fortunes, but kickstarting a rebuild with a star like Zaha would be the perfect way to go, provided he manages to bolster the engine room in the heart of the pitch too.

Theo Walcott is edging closer towards the twilight of his career whilst there are question marks over Bernard and Alex Iwobi, the latter only managed to bag one goal all season after a £34m move from Arsenal.

The Ivorian winger has been streets ahead of the Toffees flop this campaign having averaged way more dribbles (4.3) and shots (1.6) per game whilst Zaha also brings in more free-kick opportunities as he’s fouled a whopping 3.2x per match compared to Iwobi’s 0.2.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

Palace’s main man has provided four goals and five assists, too.

If that’s not enough, the 27-year-old has received glowing endorsements across the top-flight, ranging from his current boss Roy Hodgson labelling him the team’s “game-changer” – something Ancelotti lacks – to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta lauding him as “phenomenal”.

Back in 2013, Zaha was also dubbed “the next Ronaldo” by Mauricio Pochettino amid Spurs’ interest

AND in other news, Everton fans slam “statue” who’s “10x worse than Davies”…