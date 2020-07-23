Everton must sanction £12m swoop for Gerrard favourite

Everton’s chances of clinching a new striker this summer have been boosted and the Toffees have even been tipped to shift an outcast in the process.

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, Rangers are ‘braced for bids’ for their leading talisman, Alfredo Morelos and it appears they are willing to let him depart for just £12m.

The article goes on to list possible replacements, one of which being Moise Kean, who could be used as a pawn to soften the blow to Steven Gerrard’s side.

They claim that a loan switch would be “smart” for both teams but whilst Everton are keen on the Colombian striker, it remains to be seen if anything will happen involving their own controversial forward.

Ancelotti has previously stated that Kean would be part of the set-up next season.

Bargain

Morelos is an interesting target to consider for the Merseysiders.

On the one hand, he’s provided Gers with 29 goals and ten assists this season, but on the other hand, he’ll arrive with plenty of disciplinary baggage – in some ways just like Kean.

Plenty of pundits have used the term “liability” over the 24-year-old’s conduct, but perhaps comments from his boss Steven Gerrard ring closer to the truth, given he sees him day-to-day.

After their 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League, the former Reds legend was full of praise for Morelos, saying: “I will never get bored of talking about him. He is a top player and I can’t describe how much I enjoy working with him. He’s a massive, massive asset to this club.”

Whilst one of Morelos’ old teammates Andy Haliday recently lauded him for being an “unbelievable goalscorer”

Since the return to Premier League action last month, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has fired a blank, failing to find the net and with Kean still adapting to England, a swoop for Morelos would be a rather smart move.

Especially given his availability at just £12m, this is a bargain. It should be a no-brainer for Marcel Brands. If there’s anyone who can iron out the attitude problems, then it has to be Ancelotti.

