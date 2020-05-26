Report: Everton plot swoop for 24 y/o forward valued at £22.3m

Everton appear to be in the market for a new forward this summer according to fresh reports emerging this week.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Toffees are keen on signing AS Roma striker Patrik Schick after impressing out on loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this season.

The report hints that the Merseyside outfit are ahead of Arsenal but the Czech Republic international would ideally like to remain in Germany if his loan club decide to enact their €29m (£25.8m) clause.

If they don’t, then it is thought that Schick could be available to Carlo Ancelotti for a cheaper price of €25m (£22.3m).

The 24-year-old hasn’t exactly been a regular for Leipzig this term, playing a total of just 1,183 minutes but that hasn’t stopped him from providing seven goals and three assists, via Transfermarkt.

And whilst he didn’t bag or assist against Spurs in the Champions League, he started both matches as the German side knocked out last year’s finalists.

This would be an interesting move to make from Everton’s standpoint as they have both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack already along with Moise Kean.

Such a move could allow the Brazilian to play wider, though.

His current boss Julian Naglesmann talked him up earlier in the season and said: “He’s shown a lot of good moments, especially with his back to the goal. He attacks very well and his eye for goal is clear to see” whilst sporting director Markus Krosche added: “Patrik is a very athletic, technical and versatile player, who also brings with him international experience. He’ll enrich our attacking play and — with his abilities — give us more variation.” via Bundesliga.com.

The Toffees could do a lot worse and at the same time, they’d be adding valuable strength in depth to a side that lacks outside the main starting XI.

