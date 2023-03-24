Everton have reportedly made Neal Maupay available for transfer ahead of the summer window.

The Lowdown: Agent speaks out

Maupay's agent Federico Pastorello has recently spoken out about his client's future at Goodison Park.

He claims that there is a possibility that Maupay could move to the Serie A in Italy this summer, after just one season at the Merseyside club.

Indeed, it has not quite worked out for the striker since his £15m move from Brighton and Hove Albion, where he has only managed one goal and one assist in 22 appearances over all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The Latest: Maupay available for transfer

As per Football Insider, Everton have now made Maupay available for transfer this summer.

The report notes that he has seemingly fallen out of favour under Sean Dyche, with the Englishman preferring to play winger Demarai Gray up front instead of him in the last three games in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin through injury.

The Verdict: Cut your losses

The Toffees must look to cut their losses and move Maupay on for as much money as they can this summer.

The Frenchman is also earning £50,000-per-week, and with two years still left remaining on his current deal and the fact that he is 26 years of age and has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt, the Blues will feel that they can still demand a sizeable transfer fee for him.

Maupay simply has not been good enough this season for the money that they paid, with journalist Paul Brown describing his conversion rate as ‘absolutely woeful‘, so Everton need to try and get rid of him while they can.