Despite scoring at the weekend, journalist Tony Scott has insisted Ellis Simms still isn't good enough to be playing for Everton.

The Lowdown: Goals needed from all over the pitch

Since Sean Dyche took over from Frank Lampard, Everton have scored seven goals in the Premier League, but there is a clear lack of cutting edge in the final third, with just one of those being scored by a recognised striker.

Indeed, that goal came on Saturday evening when academy graduate Simms came off the bench and sent the away end at Stamford Bridge into delirium when he found the back of the net for the first time at this level.

This goes to show just how desperate Everton are for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to return to full fitness, as his record of 46 goals in 128 league starts would be widely welcomed by the Toffees, especially given the inexperience of Simms and lack of goals from Neal Maupay.

The Latest: Simms still not good enough for Everton

Scott has taken aim at Simms on the All Together Now podcast for not being good enough for Everton, despite rescuing a point for them in their battle against the drop last weekend.

He said: "It throws a little bit of a spanner in the works now, the Ellis Simms thing.

"If you asked me now, I don't think the lad's good enough, I really, really don't. Those little moments that he did are one in every 10, one in every 20, and I think he'd be the first to admit that.

"But having said that, I think Sean Dyche is persevering with him, he's coaching him, he's bringing him on, and I may be wrong... If you were to put a gun to my head, I think he'll be playing in the Championship next season."

The Verdict: Everton may have to rely on Simms

It's quite damning from Scott to label one of Everton's own academy products as not good enough, especially after securing them a huge point - and one that could be the difference between the Toffees staying up and dropping into the Championship.

However, Simms is still extremely unproven at this level, with just one goal in seven appearances in the top flight, though he does now have the same goal tally as the more experienced Maupay, so it's a toss-up for Dyche as to who he fields for the remainder of the season.

If Simms can continue to take steps forward under Dyche in his development, there's no reason why he can't be the man to lead the line for the Toffees in the absence of Calvert-Lewin.