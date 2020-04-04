Everton winger Bernard addresses AS Roma exit rumour

Everton winger Bernard has issued a strong response via his official Instagram account after Italian media outlet LaRoma24, via Sport Witness, reported that he had been offered to the AS Roma.

The report says that the 27-year-old is just one of a number of Brazilian players they are targeting this summer, as they look to boost their frontline ahead of the 2020/21 campaign – whenever that may be.

After the EvertonNewsFeed account posted the story on Instagram, the South American attacker was quick to shoot the rumours down, simply responding: “This is lie”.

It has certainly been an interesting campaign for Bernard under Marco Silva, Duncan Ferguson and now Carlo Ancelotti, scoring three goals and providing a further two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

In the 11 Premier League matches the Italian has been at the helm for, the winger has started six of them.

However, he has been taken off at half-time in two of those, and was an unused substitute for two more, so he certainly doesn’t appear to have won Ancelotti over just yet.

