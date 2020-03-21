Everton’s Donnarumma swoop can end Jordan Pickford’s misery

It’s fair to say Jordan Pickford certainly isn’t the most reliable of goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Everton’s continued reliance on him being their number one is only ever likely to lead to more frustrations and dropped points – in his top-flight career as a whole, he has already made 12 errors that have directly led to goals. Hardly the evidence of someone who is in the highest bracket of shot-stoppers.

And that is exactly why the Toffees’ reported interest in Milan number one Gianluigi Donnarumma is so exciting and welcome. According to Italian publication, Gazetto dello Sport, the Merseyside club are looking into the possibility of signing the Italy international. The report further claims that the goalkeeper is learning English, and that a move to the Premier League or PSG are his preferred options at this moment in time.

Watch Everton Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

To say that Donnarumma would be an upgrade on Pickford would arguably be an understatement. Standing at an imposing 6 foot 5, the Italian is a dominant and intimidating presence in between the sticks, and is comfortably taller than Everton’s current shot-stopper (6 foot 1). Whilst height isn’t everything, for a goalkeeper it of course gives them an incredible advantage when it comes to being proactive on crosses and dealing with the high ball.

As per Sofascore, Donnarumma has also enjoyed the more reliable season, making 3.1 saves per game, at a success rate of 71%. Pickford on the other hand has just a 62% ratio. Still only 21-years-old, the Milan goalkeeper has years and years ahead of him to develop even further, and it’s no surprise that he has even been hailed by the man he is taking over in the Italian national team, Gianluigi Buffon.

Should Everton do all they can to sign Donnarumma?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Juventus and Italy legend said: “A goalkeeper to follow me? At the moment the most interesting is Donnarumma. At a European level he’s the youngest and it’s normal that there’s curiosity surrounding him. He’s a lad with extraordinary skills.”

If Everton can manage to pull off such an audacious swoop for a goalkeeper who is being seen as the heir to Buffon’s throne, then Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti can give themselves a massive pat on the back.

Meanwhile, Everton should sell this flop this summer.