Everton star Fabian Delph’s future when Jean-Philippe Gbamin returns

Jean-Philippe Gbamin could soon make his return for Everton and that could have negative consequences for others in the squad, namely Fabian Delph.

Gbamin arrived in Merseyside with a lot of expectation given his £25m transfer fee, but he has so far been unable to display his talent due to a hamstring injury he picked up in August.

However, at the beginning of February Carlo Ancelotti provided an update which suggested he was only eight weeks away from a return to action after having successful surgery.

It has likely been a frustrating spell for the Cote d’Ivoire international but since the Toffees have nothing to play for he could comeback to a relaxed environment that helps him get used to his teammates and the Premier League, having made just two appearances for the club.

His availability will certainly give his manager plenty to think about, and could see Delph drop further down the pecking order, as the former Manchester City player has had a disappointing injury-hit season – playing 16 times in the league.

It will be interesting to see how Ancelotti handles Delph now he also has Andre Gomes at his disposal, and our writers shared what they think should happen.

Viji Jeevathalayan

“When Jean-Philipe Gbamin eventually makes his return, Delph will surely find himself in the shadows.

“The Toffees spent a decent chunk of money to bring the former in last summer, whilst Andre Gomes has been impressive in the few games that he has played since coming back from his own horror injury. Ancelotti will surely want to test out a mouth-watering midfield partnership of Gbamin and Gomes, which would side-line Delph.

“The veteran hasn’t shown much to warrant a place in team, with his 6.49 average match rating (as per Whoscored) in the top-flight placing him 14th amongst all Everton players this season. Ancelotti will look to build for Everton’s long-term future, and Delph just isn’t the man.”

Billy Meyers

“Everton shouldn’t have signed him in the summer – Delph was largely carried at Manchester City and has mainly embarrassed himself at Everton, whether that was after getting sent off against Watford, to arguing with a supporter on Instagram.

“Tellingly, the Toffees went on to win that aforementioned game against Watford after Delph had been sent off, even though they were not leading when he was dismissed – that tells you everything you need to know about how insignificant he is at Goodison Park.

“He may have gotten away with such mediocrity under Marco Silva, but Carlo Ancelotti is a man who has bossed Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso around – one imagines that he won’t hold Delph on a pedestal if he isn’t delivering the goods.

“Gbamin suffered his injury almost immediately after arriving at the club, so if anyone deserves chances, it’s him – that much could spell bad news for the England international.”

Jonathan Radcliffe

“Everton paid a lot of money to take Jean-Philipe Gbamin to Goodison Park last summer, but why they chose to spend so much is a little baffling. He wasn’t that spectacular with Mainz last term in the Bundesliga – he won just 47% of his duels and gave away 1.2 fouls per match.

“Things may not have gone swimmingly for Delph since he made the switch, but he is a player who has been part of two Premier League winning squads at Manchester City – he has pedigree. Whilst Delph may not be the player he once was, it does not mean that Gbamin will necessarily be any better. Carlo Ancelotti must be wary before he makes such a big call.”

Kealan Hughes

“Delph has featured in nine out of Ancelotti’s 12 league games in charge so it is clear the Italian likes him, but his patience may begin to run out if the 30-year-old fails to appear in a run of games, as has so often been the case this term.

“Jean-Philippe Gbamin of course needs to prove himself in that capacity too but the defensive nature of his game – with 2.1 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game in his career – means he could play an important role in this Everton side.

“Andre Gomes playing alongside him as the more adventurous playmaker could be a good match, too, and it is likely that the final weeks of the season could shape plans for the next campaign.

“Delph has a lot to prove therefore, and if he can’t stay fit then he won’t be able to do so, which is a worry for him and his place in the squad.”

