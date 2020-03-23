3 reasons why Everton must sign Magalhaes

Everton already have a strong South American contingent at Goodison Park.

At the moment, Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Bernard all play their football on Merseyside, and they are all significant members of the first-team squad – they have each participated in at least 20 matches so far this campaign.

Now, it appears the Toffees are looking at signing another player from that area of the world in Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes. According to The Liverpool Echo, the 22-year-old Brazil native is on the Premier League outfit’s shortlist.

Here, Football FanCast takes a look a three reasons why Everton should make their move for the youngster.

Michael Keane replacement

There was a time when Keane was a guaranteed starter at Everton – he made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season, for example – but this term, his stock has fallen. He has now started just five of the last 11 league matches, and was also dropped from the England squad for the most recent European Championship qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

The summer will represent Carlo Ancelotti’s first real opportunity to bring in new faces, and he may well be looking to sign a new defender. Gabriel, therefore, could be a replacement for the 27-year-old, especially as his importance to the club continues to plummet.

Solid defence

Despite losing stars such as Thiago Mendes and Nicolas Pepe in the summer, Lille are still fourth in Ligue 1, and have one of the best defences to boot – they have conceded just 27 goals in 28 matches, which is the fourth-best in the league.

Gabriel has started 23 of those 28 matches, and with him in the first XI, they have conceded just 21 goals – that is a rate of 1.4 shipped without him and 0.91 with him. Clearly, he has had a positive influence on Les Dogues’ backline, which shows he has already proven himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Champions League experience

Farhad Moshiri’s goal is to get Everton into the Champions League. To do that, the Merseyside club may well need players who have already played at that level – there is not an abundance of such options in the squad as it stands.

Gabriel, though, has participated in European football’s premier club competition as recently as this season.

He played in all six of Lille’s group stages matches this term, featuring against the likes of last season’s semi-finalists Ajax, as well as Europa League holders Chelsea.

Whilst he was unable to prevent the French side from crashing out without a victory, it should be an invaluable experience for him in the long-term.