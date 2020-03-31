Patrick Boyland claims left-sided CB is Everton’s priority

Everton are lacking depth in central defence and that is an area in which the club are aiming to strengthen according to Patrick Boyland.

With football currently on hold due to the global pandemic, it is difficult to anticipate when the transfer window will reopen for business.

However, that has not prevented speculation from rising in recent days.

Indeed, Boyland recently posted a tweet regarding the Toffees’ plan for the future, revealing the player profile the club are targeting as a matter of priority.

The Athletic journalist claimed that the club will aim to bring a left-sided central defender into the club – a profile that they are currently lacking.

Signing a left-sided centre back is a priority for #EFC, with Lille’s Gabriel high on the shortlist 📝 Holgate’s varied skill-set, though, has won the approval of Ancelotti & means he is currently in pole position to partner any new recruit👇🏻https://t.co/j8Z6laiYib — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 30, 2020

Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are all naturally right-footed and right-sided defenders, so it’s easy to understand the logic behind the transfer ambition.

Boyland also name-checked Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes as a player who is high on the shortlist, and a recent report from the Telegraph adds further weight to that claim.

The report suggests that Everton are will compete for Gabriel when the window eventually reopens for business and they are confident of beating both Arsenal and Chelsea to the coveted signature.

The 22-year-old is expected to cost £30m and the Ligue 1 outfit are resigned to losing him.

It may be some time before Marcel Brands can get working on an agreement for Gabriel’s services, but it appears that, whatever happens in the mooted pursuit, the club will be bringing a left-sided centre-back to the club in the not too distant future.

