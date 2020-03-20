Everton fans react to interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma

Carlo Ancelotti could look to make several changes to his Everton squad in the summer, and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport the Toffees are interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is very highly-rated and could reportedly turn down a contract at Milan, meaning he’d have only a year left on his contract by the summer.

That would likely increase interest in him from clubs around Europe, though the factor of his compatriot Ancelotti being at the club could make him more likely to join Everton, particularly given the Everton boss’ status at Milan.

Jordan Pickford would be affected by such a decision but after making mistakes against Manchester United and Newcastle since Ancelotti took over it would be understandable if the Italian boss was keen to upgrade that area.

It will be a worthwhile investment. — Qtoro Blue (@toffees_tiger) March 19, 2020

I don’t care how much I like Jordan Pickford, he’s off back to Sunderland if we somehow get Donnarumma. https://t.co/GbShfJmvSa — Jack. (@Shagsalotti) March 19, 2020

Been asking for this since Ancelotti come in. Exciting times ahead https://t.co/DCj2uRhI3p — Aaron Stevenson (@Coach_AaronSte) March 19, 2020

Oh my days yes please https://t.co/K6cVo8vQmi — Owen (@_owen1878) March 19, 2020

Everton certainly have the finances to pull off a deal and could be able to lure Donnarumma to Merseyside if they offer him an enticing contract, though other clubs could look to hijack any possible deal.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the shot-stopper, and given Frank Lamaprd has recently dropped first-choice Kepa Arrizabalaga there could be movement from them.

As a result, a number of Toffees’ supporters believe this transfer is not realistic for the club currently, though they would be pleasantly surprised if Marcel Brands and co. somehow managed to pull it off.

Even if the Goodison Park outfit fail to bring in the keeper it should be treated as a positive that they are identifying targets who could take the club to the next level.

Only if we sell Pickford and I don’t think this will happen at any near point, makes no sense to me. But maybe this is the first signal of a complete overhaul, including half of the squad. He will go to PSG with Champions League and more money you’ll see! — The Mexican Toffee (@MiguelMejiaMtz) March 19, 2020

I’d definitely be into this, but I mean, I can’t see any possible scenario in which this would actually happen. #efc https://t.co/sajulVgG48 — Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) March 19, 2020

Not a chance in hell — Robert Edwards (@chefmainia) March 19, 2020

Elsewhere, Duncan Ferguson has sent an encouraging message to Everton fans over recent days…