Everton are reportedly considering making an offer for Palmeiras winger Giovani this summer.

The Lowdown: Giovani profiled

Giovani is a 19-year-old Brazilian who has played 30 times for Palmeiras, scoring two goals and making a further three assists (Transfermarkt).

He is the former team-mate of Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo, who have both made the move to the Premier League in recent times, signing for Nottingham Forest.

Nonetheless, Giovani could well be following them, if recent reports are to be believed.

The Latest: Everton interest

As per ESPN, Everton are considering making an offer for Giovani, who has a €60m (£53m) release clause.

Palmeiras would consider selling him for less, but the bidding would have to start at €15m (£13m).

Fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also considering making an offer, while Forest had a loan bid rejected for him in the January transfer window.

The Verdict: Get it done?

Giovani is certainly a player that looks to have a bright future, and so the Goodison Park outfit would do well to snap him up now while he continues his development.

The fact that he has such a big release clause shows how highly-rated he is by Palmeiras, and Newcastle and Forest being in for him as well suggests that he is going to be a player high in demand this summer.

However, any deal that the Merseyside club are able to do will likely depend on whether they are able to stay up in the Premier League.

The Toffees are currently just two points outside of the relegation places, and Giovani would surely not want to move to a club in the Championship over one playing in the top flight.