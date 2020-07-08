Goodison Park

Key information about Goodison Park

Goodison Park was built in 1892 and is the home of Everton FC. The stadium is located in Walton, Liverpool, about two miles away from the city centre and less than a mile from Anfield, Liverpool’s safe haven.

The stadium’s capacity is 39,571 and its pitch measures 112m by 78m. The surface is covered with Desso GrassMaster hybrid turf, has undersoil heating installed and no running track surrounding it.

On 18 September 1948, Goodison Park would record its highest attendance ever when 78,299 people watched Everton’s clash with bitter rivals, Liverpool.

A history of Goodison Park

It’s quite difficult to sum up the history of Goodison Park in just around 500 words. The stadium has been Everton’s home ever since it was erected back in 1892 and needless to say, it’s dripping with significance and legacy as it was the first major football stadium built in England.

Of course, the Toffees would play at different grounds prior to the construction of their current stadium – including Anfield – but following some internal bickering and discussions, they would set out to build their own haven and do it with style. Goodison Park was opened on 24 August 1892 with the first event ever hosted there being an athletics meeting and football following some nine days later when on 2 September 1892 Everton welcomed and beat Bolton 4-2.

Initially, the ground consisted of one covered seating stand, two uncovered terraces, and a running track for the athletics events. Even though it was an incredibly developed stadium, courtesy of Everton being one of the richest clubs in the world, it would see even more improvements in the following years and in the early 20th century.

First, the construction of a double-decker stand at the Park End in 1907 would be on the agenda, and then they would also erect the large Goodison Road Stand in 1909 while also removing the running track since football was now the stadium’s only concern. In 1926, the two-tier steel frame and wooden floor Bullens Road Stand and then the new Gwladys Street End in 1938 would also follow suit. There was no stopping Goodison Park and at the time, it was undoubtedly the best ground in Britain.

On 18 September 1948, a record of 78,299 supporters came to watch the city derby between Everton and Liverpool and that still remains as Goodison Park’s highest ever attendance. But that wouldn’t be the only high-tier event hosted there as the stadium was one of the playing venues of the 1966 World Cup as well.

As far as further developments went, it wouldn’t be until 1971 when a new three-tiered main stand was built in place of the Goodison Road Stand with the ground’s maximum capacity set at 55,000 places, slightly less than half seated. However, following the Taylor Report and the Hillsborough disaster, it was converted into an all-seater in the early 1990s.

The last big improvements were made in 1994 when a new stand was built at the Park End. Even though Goodison Park is a huge part of their history, Everton will be moving to a new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the coming years.

Tickets to watch Everton at Goodison Park

All tickets to watch Everton play at Goodison Park can be found on the club’s official website. The prices will vary depending on the category chosen and the age group of the buyer but on average, an adult ticket costs around £30.

The Toffees also offer season tickets with the price for an adult season ticket for the 2020/21 season being £420.

