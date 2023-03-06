Everton have a long and unfortunate history of unleashing great academy graduates only to have them poached by England's elite.

Wayne Rooney is the most notorious example of one who was destined for greatness at Goodison Park but was sold to Manchester United in order to make a quick profit.

But years after him there came a classy, yet versatile, central midfielder who was expected to underpin either their back four or engine room for the foreseeable future, as Jack Rodwell had burst onto the scene with a physicality that belied his youth.

He once again garnered widespread attention across his 109 senior appearances for the Toffees, and despite years of warding off suitors the club eventually accepted a £15m bid from Manchester City.

Irrespective of how fans may have felt at the time, his career since departing Goodison Park suggests that Everton hit the jackpot. Especially given how journalist Leigh Curtis claimed he had "wasted two years of his career" with the Cityzens.

What happened to Jack Rodwell?

Leaving Merseyside as a 21-year-old, it was unsure exactly why Rodwell was heading for the exit door. The youngster had suffered from a recurring Achilles injury that would flare up throughout his playing days, which could have contributed to the club's willingness to sell. However, the bright lights and huge new money of the Sky Blues potentially played a role in his desire to go.

David Moyes might have shown reluctance, given how highly he rated the midfielder. He once noted: "It’s going to take experience and time but he has undoubtedly got a good future ahead of him. You can see his ability and we are keen to push him on."

However, Everton have proven themselves more than willing to sacrifice their top stars in favour of a fiscal boost. It is a trend that has followed them into the present day, where the likes of John Stones, Ross Barkley, and Romelu Lukaku have all left for bigger clubs.

However, it is seldom for greener pastures. Of the four departed players mentioned, arguably only one has enjoyed any continued success amidst Stones' injury issues.

To once again return to Curtis' tweet: "All that glitters is not gold."

Having spent time across the football league, earning particular scorn for his conduct at Sunderland, he has since found a footballing home in Australia.

The 31-year-old featured 14 times for Western Sydney Wanderers, having claimed upon his arrival in 2021: "I’m not coming here to take it easy. I want to be the best player in the league."

He then moved to Sydney FC in the summer of 2022 and has played four times for the club in the 2022/23 campaign. His desire to be the best was hampered by numerous injury issues in England, and as he searches for form and consistency once more Rodwell remains one of the great 'what could have been' stories.

Boasting all the potential in the world at Everton, his exit was the catalyst for a miserable decade to follow the bright young star and his current plight in Australia, after his torrid time on Wearside, suggests that the club struck gold by selling him when they did.