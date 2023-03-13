Everton recorded a huge victory over the weekend, as they halted Brentford's unbeaten run with a narrow win at Goodison Park.

It was Dwight McNeil whose goal made the difference, as his thunderous left-footed strike had them in front within one minute. Then, in typically Sean Dyche fashion, the Toffees remained resolute to hold onto that slender lead; although they should have added to it on many occasions following.

They now face a wholly different task this weekend with a trip to Chelsea, where they have notoriously struggled. Realistically, any Premier League away day has been a tough task for the Royal Blues, who have won just once this season on the road.

Despite that, Stamford Bridge is hardly the fortress it once was, as despite Graham Potter's side having seemingly found form of late they still bear some of those fragilities that can be exploited.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has perhaps given the Merseyside club a huge boost in their quest to find an edge, as the news that N'Golo Kante could return might spur Dyche to add his own returnee to battle alongside him.

Given the Frenchman's questionable fitness over recent years, there is cause to believe he could be overrun by the midfield talents of the visitors, including James Garner.

Will James Garner be fit for Everton?

The 22-year-old made his £15m move to Goodison Park in the summer, yet has seen his progression into the first team staggered due to a back injury sustained just before the World Cup.

It has left him missing eight games in total, however, in their last two matches, the midfield maestro has been reinstated to the bench. Twice an unused substitute, perhaps with a trip to face the Blues he could finally be handed that all-important start to battle with a legend of the league.

Once widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, Kante's time at Chelsea has been ravaged in recent years by numerous ailments.

Since the start of the 2020/21 season, the 31-year-old has missed around 56 games in total and will likely return vastly unfit for this weekend regardless of how much training he has done beforehand.

Although Garner might be rusty, it will be nothing compared to his opponent's lack of action.

Given the offensive impetus the former Manchester United man can offer from midfield, he could expose this lack of fitness by exerting his will on the game. His set-piece delivery also adds an extra level of quality to his play, with his potential being described as "obscene" by former teammate Jack Colback.

Last season he would score four and assist a further eight in the Championship, with his all-action brand of football capturing the imagination.

The youngster could do so again this Saturday, by brutally exposing a Premier League legend.