Everton seemed like they finally had solved their defensive issues at the start of the season when the summer acquisitions of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady struck up such a fine instant partnership.

The two stalwarts were full of bravery and intelligence, with their shared experience playing a huge role in the Toffees conceding just eight goals in their first ten matches in all competitions.

However, that has since crumbled and the on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers captain has seen his spot relinquished to former Sean Dyche favourite Michael Keane.

It is a damning indication of his poor form, that someone, as forgotten as the former Burnley defender, has replaced him. However, neither of them are the future.

The Toffees are crying out for a touch of class to partner Tarkowski's powerful experience, however, they need not look further than the Eredivisie, where their very own loanee Jarrad Branthwaite has been shining.

How has Jarrad Branthwaite played whilst out on loan?

Having been sent to PSV Eindhoven to develop, this move seemed like one of the more intelligent decisions made by the Merseyside club in an effort to target one of the 20-year-old's deficiencies.

Although a tank in the air and quick off the mark, his ability on the ball needed improving. So, sending him to a division where playing out from the back is heavily encouraged made perfect sense.

He has since earned an average rating of 7.03, underpinned by his 1.2 interceptions and 3.2 clearances per game (via Sofascore).

However, what will be most pleasing is to see his pass accuracy sit at 88%, a stark improvement on the 76% from his scattered appearances in the Premier League last year, which suggests that the defender has been able to develop his quality of passing out from the back.

To partner this with the 1.2 interceptions, 1.1 tackles and 5.3 clearances per game (via Sofascore) of the 30-year-old, Tarkowski, bodes well for the future of their defence.

Such is his pedigree, the 6 foot 5 Goliath was earmarked by Carlo Ancelotti as a promising talent as the Italian claimed: "Branthwaite is training with us, he is really young but a really skilful defender with a lot of ability."

But this was something that former Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley had already foreseen, as he told the club website: "I told people he was a future England international.

"The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer. And If he continues to develop, then, without doubt, he can be an England player.”

With such blistering form and confidence now flowing through the youngster, next season marks the perfect time to unleash Branthwaite as Tarkowski's perfect partner ahead of the likes of Keane and Coady, who are both in their 30s.