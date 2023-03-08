Everton's transfer blunders have been well-documented ever since Farhad Moshiri's takeover, with seven years of mediocrity having since devolved into relegation scraps.

Season after season of misspending has left the Toffees financially ravaged, with plenty of choice acquisitions to highlight their fool-hearted spending.

Whilst some might lean towards the record signings, perhaps the worst pound-for-pound player that has ever graced the Merseyside club has to be Jean-Philippe Gbamin, given just how little he offered during his tenure.

Brought in to replace the outbound Idrissa Gueye, he was billed as an all-action defensive midfielder who had a keen eye for a pass. Yet none of these traits were able to be showcased at Goodison Park, as the Ivorian would feature just eight times in total whilst spending plenty of time out on loan.

In his desperate bid to regain fitness, the 27-year-old somehow managed to accumulate more appearances for CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor respectively despite never being at either permanently. His fee and wages were admittedly big, but the cost was exacerbated due to the calamitous failure he became.

How much has Jean-Philippe Gbamin cost Everton?

From hamstring injuries to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Gbamin suffered from all sorts of ailments during his time in Liverpool.

His £25m initial fee would have drawn more surprise had Marco Silva not just received a mouth-watering £30m from Paris Saint-Germain for their Senegalese engine.

However, he did little to offset the departure of a man who boasted a 7.09 average Sofascore rating the season before his departure.

Gbamin's astronomical £75k-per-week wages were made to look even more foolish too, which only served to add to the overall outlay on a player who did categorically nothing for the club.

The two and a half seasons he actually spent with Everton saw him drain a further £9.7m, whilst his five months in Russia saw his wages supplemented by 70% meaning he only earned £19k-per-week. That brought the total expenditure for the midfielder up to a colossal £34.8m.

That means that he cost the club roughly £4.3m for every appearance he made.

Bemoaned for his "bad luck" by Goodison Park favourite Kevin Campbell, his miserable contract is set to come to its natural conclusion in the summer of 2024 as Gbamin exits on a free.

Moshiri will be happy to see the back of someone who has rinsed his bank account for the best part of 160 weeks with nothing to show for it.