Everton fans are happy for Jonjoe Kenny to leave

Everton academy product Jonjoe Kenny has spent the entirety of the current season on loan at Schalke and it appears he may have played his last game for his parent club.

Indeed, according to a recent report from German media outlet Bild, Kenny has told his current teammates and bosses that he wants to stay with the Bundesliga outfit next season.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal and provided three assists in 23 appearances for David Wagner’s side, but it doesn’t seem that his performances haven’t made a huge impression on the Toffees faithful.

In response to reports, plenty of fans suggested that they’d have no qualms about his departure.

Given Djibril Sidibe is only at Goodison Park on a season-long loan and Seamus Coleman is now 31 years old, though, that tone is perhaps a touch surprising.

Whether Carlo Ancelotti will agree with the supporters remains to be seen but, if the Twitter reaction is anything to go by, there is unlikely to be much backlash if the Italian decides to cash in.

Here’s what the fans have had to say about Kenny…

No — carlo’s revolution (@DuncsBig) April 1, 2020

Cash in, not close to being good enough — Griff (@bolski91) April 1, 2020

No we need a new RB — Andy Cardwell (@andycardwellefc) April 1, 2020

Let him leave, put a buy back clause in. Good for the FFP — Johnny H (@1878Johnny) April 1, 2020

Hasn't cut the mustard with us and he's doing well there. I know he's a local lad but no reason to keep him. https://t.co/oucVAuXjWE — Tom (@tomefc14) April 1, 2020

I’d happily sell kenny btw — Benj Winstanley ➐ (@benjwinstanley) April 1, 2020

Same he’s not good enough but I would like us to put in a buy back clause if we can — Josh #StayAtHome (@YeraldMina13) April 1, 2020

All day — Dean Evans (@dixiescousin) April 1, 2020