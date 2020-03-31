Ancelotti effect could help Everton sign Koulibaly, says Mills

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, Danny Mills has suggested that Carlo Ancelotti’s presence at Everton could help them secure the services of Napoli colossus Kalidou Koulibaly.

What’s the word?

Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton could be a game changer for the club both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

The Italian has worked with some of the most talented players in modern footballing history, including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paolo Maldini.

During his time at Napoli he worked with one of the most highly-rated central defenders on the planet, namely Koulibaly.

And according to journalist Fabio Santini, the Serie A star could be on his way out of the club in the not too distant future.

While speaking on Il Process (via Arena Napoli), Santini suggested that a handful of Napoli players don’t have futures at the club, with Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano two of the players name-checked by the journalist.

In response to these reports, Football Insider asked Mills whether the Senegal international could move to Goodison Park in the future and he suggested that Ancelotti’s presence would offer a big incentive.

“Yes. World class players that he has worked with and players that know him. It is a big incentive.

“Players know what they are getting into and players like familiarity. I think, Koulibaly, he is an absolute definite.

“If a manager like that comes knocking it does spark your interest more than normal, that is for sure.

“The only worry for Everton is that the transfer window could be very brief and very quick. It could be shortened – we do not know. Is the British transfer window going to coincide with the rest of Europe?

“Everton is a work in progress but most things are now in place. Recruitment of top quality players is now crucial.”

Ancelotti effect

There is little doubt that Ancelotti gives the Toffees a new dynamic in the transfer market.

He is one of the most revered and successful managers in the modern game having won three Champions Leagues and a multitude of domestic titles across Europe’s most prestigious divisions.

Not only will the 60-year-old manager play a role in bringing in players he’s previously worked with, such as Koulibaly, he will also be a major pulling factor for players who are looking to elevate their status in Premier League football.

Should Everton break the bank for Koulibaly?

Yes - he's world class Vote No - he's overrated Vote

If he can indeed help Everton pull off a major coup with a deal for Koulibaly, it could well convince other elite players to make the move to the blue half, rather than the red half, of Merseyside.

In other Everton news, Goodison Park has been mooted as a future destination for World Cup winning playmaker…