Everton fans react to link with Lorenzo Pellegrini

Everton were linked with a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini last month and now a fresh report has lots of supporters on Twitter discussing the prospect of a move.

Indeed, according to a report from Calcio Mercato in March, Everton and Inter Milan are two clubs interested in signing Pellegrini as contract talks between Roma and the player have stalled.

And now a fresh report from Corriere Dello Sport has prompted fresh discussion amongst the Toffees faithful.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The report claims a release clause of just €30m (£26m) – a fee payable over two years – remains in his contract, and several clubs from Italy, Spain and England are asking the player’s entourage for information regarding the player’s future at the club.

The 23-year-old is a promising talent and has showcased his creativity since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico in 2017.

An attacking-minded midfielder by trade, he already has 10 goals and 23 assists in 95 appearances for the capital outfit, with nine of those assists arriving in Serie A this season.

Given Gylfi Sigurdsson’s uninspiring form so far this season, it’s no surprise that Everton supporters are eager to see a new creative talent move to Merseyside, and it appears plenty would be delighted with a move for Pellegrini.

One fan suggest he’d be a better option than Aaron Ramsey, while another suggested he’d be one of the bargains of the summer.

Should Everton sign Pellegrini?

Yes Vote No Vote

Here’s how the fans reacted to reports…

Not bad better than Ramsey anyway https://t.co/z6otNopHNl — Charlie (@Evertonfan14) April 2, 2020

Proper Everton signing this init, let's sign him on the bright house over 3 years https://t.co/MviAP5HtuW — Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansEFC) April 2, 2020

So I’d rather pay the £13 million for him than £12 million for Sidibe. https://t.co/rUV3pLnIhH — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) April 2, 2020

£13m up front for Lorenzo Pellegrini would end up being one of the bargains of the summer, shame he wouldn’t really fit in — Michael (@greenallefc) April 2, 2020

So a midfield of Bale, Ramsey, James, Pellegrini, Lozano 👌🏻 I don’t know who to get on my shirt 😉 — craigcassidy (@craigc1000) April 2, 2020

Yes please 👋🏻 — willzy91 EFC 🇦🇺 (@jarrodwills) April 2, 2020