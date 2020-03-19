Everton’s Lucas Digne provides 4-word update

Everton have had a season to forget after being knocked out of the cups early on as well as sitting 12th in the table, but that doesn’t mean players aren’t missing the action.

Lucas Digne took to social media to express his frustration at not just being away from the pitch, but also his teammates and the training ground.

It is an unprecedented time for football to go through such a stage when it isn’t the off season, and the lack of update as to when the Premier League may return is likely making matters worse for players.

Replicating the buzz of matchday is incredibly difficult to do, particularly when players are cooped up in doors, although some players have found ways of keeping themselves entertained – including Richarlison.

It is doubtful that Digne is the only player feeling that way, with members of the public also itching for football – and normality – to return.

When football does eventually make a comeback it will likely be all the more sweeter, however, and that is the silver lining to this period of difficulty.

Goodison Park should be louder than ever as fans appreciate what they’ve missed, even if there hasn’t been to much to shout about on the pitch this term.

