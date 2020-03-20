Richarlison unable to match Lukaku’s feats in Everton opening

Former Everton star Romelu Lukaku was not exactly a popular figure after he left the club for Manchester United in a massive summer deal.

The Belgium international was often lambasted by supporters despite his solid record at the club – he scored 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils.

It could very well be that they expected more from the £75m they spent on the 26-year-old.

Now at Internazionale, he seems to be loving life – he already has 23 goals in 35 matches for the Italian side, and it seems he is thriving under Antonio Conte.

He was prolific during his time at Everton, as well. Following his £28m signing from Chelsea – and one loan season prior to the permanent switch – he scored 87 goals in 166 games. That works out at more than one in two, proving himself to be one of the top marksmen in England in the process.

His goals per minute ratio is rather eye-catching. Those 87 strikes came in 14037 minutes for the Toffees, meaning he scored once every 161 minutes. His assist tally may not be quite as impressive – he averaged one every 484 minutes – but considering he was a forward who generally concentrated on scoring goals, it is not to be totally dismissed.

His departure left a gaping hole in attack, but the Goodison Park outfit did go out and spend the cash they received. Cenk Tosun was brought in during the January transfer window of 2018 for £27m, whilst Richarlison joined in the summer for £40m.

The latter, now, is arguably the best player Everton currently have – Sam Allardyce even said he is turning into one of the best in the Premier League (BT Sport via The Daily Mail) – yet he is still no match for Lukaku.

Since the start of last season, he is the club’s top scorer with 26 strikes, but they have come at a rate of just one every 215 minutes, whilst his six assists have come at a rate of one every 931 minutes.

In other departments, too, Lukaku provided just as much. He often averaged over one key pass per game, in a similar region to the 1.2 Richarlison has managed this term, whilst the 22-year-old has been unable to match the 70% average pass accuracy the former Anderlecht man managed.

Even in terms of dribbles per game, there is little difference – Lukaku managed 1.7 per game in his last season at Goodison Park, whilst Richarlison – who earns £90,000 a week – has managed 1.8 this term.

All of this is not to say that Richarlison has been anything less than a top signing.

After all, there is a reason why Barcelona reportedly made a €100m (£85m) offer for his services.

But it does go to show just how big Lukaku’s shoes were, and how difficult they are to fill.

Very few strikers manage to score 100 goals in the Premier League, and the Belgian did just that during his time in the division – if the current number seven manages to get close to that, he will have done rather well.