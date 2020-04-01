 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react to Moise Kean news

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 12:05pm

Moise Kean’s career hasn’t quite gone according to plan since he arrived at Everton from Juventus.

The promising wonderkid has scored just one Premier League goal in 22 games, and been publicly questioned and humiliated by Graeme Souness and Duncan Ferguson respectively.

However, behind-the-scenes video snippets have helped the Italian emerge as a popular figure among the Goodison Park faithful, and now he has warmed supporters’ hearts for a different reason entirely.

Indeed, Kean has reportedly joined the campaign to combat the global pandemic by helping to buy respirator machines and face masks for hospitals in Italy.

It’s a brilliant gesture from Kean during a troubling time for international society, and the supporters were delighted to learn of his contribution.

Many of them were quick to cite Souness and suggest that Kean’s action undermines the regular Sky Sports pundit’s scathing verdict.

Others, meanwhile, simply lauded what is a heart-warming story of human compassion.

Here’s what the Everton fans had to say in response to the news…

