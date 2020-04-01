Everton fans react to Moise Kean news

Moise Kean’s career hasn’t quite gone according to plan since he arrived at Everton from Juventus.

The promising wonderkid has scored just one Premier League goal in 22 games, and been publicly questioned and humiliated by Graeme Souness and Duncan Ferguson respectively.

However, behind-the-scenes video snippets have helped the Italian emerge as a popular figure among the Goodison Park faithful, and now he has warmed supporters’ hearts for a different reason entirely.

Indeed, Kean has reportedly joined the campaign to combat the global pandemic by helping to buy respirator machines and face masks for hospitals in Italy.

It’s a brilliant gesture from Kean during a troubling time for international society, and the supporters were delighted to learn of his contribution.

Many of them were quick to cite Souness and suggest that Kean’s action undermines the regular Sky Sports pundit’s scathing verdict.

Others, meanwhile, simply lauded what is a heart-warming story of human compassion.

Here’s what the Everton fans had to say in response to the news…

Don’t let Souness see this — SerStark25$ (@SerStark25) March 30, 2020

it doesn’t matter what we do on the pitch, this club breeds and nurtures amazing human beings. End of the day, footy is just a sport, being a top shelf person is so much more important. Makes me happy to read stories like these — Actually Jeffrey (@YaboyJeff_Jazz) March 30, 2020

Bad attitude though hasnt he — Nicolas Kyriakou (@nickthegreekrj) March 30, 2020

If Souness sees this he’ll claim Kean has laced the face masks with something to cause trouble. — Scott (@the_boobel) March 30, 2020

Top lad 👏🏼 — Jeremy Beadle’s hand (@beadle_hand) March 30, 2020