Played at Goodison Park? The Everton FC Wiki [Quiz]

Everton have had some incredible players that have donned the famous Blue shirt; however, can you identify them from just a simple wikipedia screen grab of their career?

We have looked back over the past 25 years and collated 15 ex-Evertonians players that have graced the Goodison Park turf at one time or another throughout their respective footballing career.

So can you spot your Paul Rideouts from your Graham Stuart, or your Mikel Artetas from your Marco Matterazzi? This quiz will separate the men from the boys.