Everton have endured a rough season, which currently sees them part of the Premier League's relegation zone once again after a campaign of a similarly tortuous nature last year.

Whilst little has gone the way of the Merseyside outfit, admittedly they only have themselves to blame for the predicament they once again find themselves in.

Frank Lampard was entrusted to reinvest the Richarlison funds, yet left them without a viable backup for the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and now the club finds itself once again financially hamstrung and devoid of any confidence going into the run-in.

Even injuries have ravaged the squad once again, and promising players capable of helping out in this battle for survival have once again been sidelined.

The likes of James Garner and Nathan Patterson in particular are big losses, with the former offering something fresh for the midfield whilst the latter offers that dynamism that the ageing Seamus Coleman lacks. However, there is cause to believe that the Scotsman will soon be back to help out the Toffees.

What's the latest on Nathan Patterson's injury?

It seems that with each press conference, Sean Dyche is forced to reiterate the same sentiment: that Garner is nearing a return and Patterson's small setback will see him just behind. Both have been out for some time, with an ankle and back injury respectively halting their progress.

However as of last week, it was revealed that both these young stars had featured in the U21s defeat to PSV Eindhoven. The former Rangers full-back enjoyed a 60-minute spell before being substituted, and manager Paul Tait heralded praise for them both.

He claimed:

"He was a threat and had a chance in both halves,” when asked about Patterson's performance. "It’s another chance for him and James Garner to get minutes under their belts and get them closer to first-team action.”

Although the £16m man was yet to truly establish himself as a top first-team player, there were glimpses that suggested he was not far away. However, with the raw pace and power the 21-year-old boasts, there also comes a lack of experience that can result in some rash decisions.

This was exacerbated by his decision to push forward to allow Brighton and Hove Albion to score their first of four at Goodison Park.

Despite this, the 6-foot dynamo remains the "diamond" he was dubbed by pundit Danny Murphy and the "first-class" operator that had impressed Callum McGregor.

The future is sparkling with Patterson, and his timely return could finally allow Dyche to unleash one of his two returning secret weapons to inject some youth and dynamism into this tired-looking outfit.