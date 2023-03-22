The agent of Neal Maupay has hinted at a potential exit away from Everton this summer.

The Lowdown: Not worked out

Unfortunately for Maupay, it has not quite worked out at Goodison Park since making the £15m switch from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

He has fallen out of favour under Sean Dyche, having only played Premier League football in Everton's last three games, and was not even used from the bench in their recent 2-2 draw away at Chelsea over the weekend.

In 22 appearances in total, Maupay has only managed to score one goal and make one assist (Transfermarkt), and has not had the impact that Toffees supporters would have hoped, as they face another relegation battle in the top flight.

The Latest: Summer exit?

Speaking to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Maupay's agent Federico Pastorello has claimed that his client could potentially move to Italy this summer after just one season on Merseyside:

"We had a strong negotiation with Salernitana, then he went to Everton. There has been the technical change, we are at the end of the season and we will see what to do. He sees the Serie A as a place to go, we will work to please him, there will probably be work for him to do in Italy..."

The Verdict: Cut their losses

After a poor season at the Blues, they simply need to cut their losses with Maupay, and try to sell him for the best possible price this summer.

He will still have two years left on his contract, so should hold a sizeable market value, while Everton would also do well to get his £50,000-per-week wages off of their books.

Journalist Paul Brown has described Maupay's conversion rate for the Toffees this season as 'absolutely woeful', and the Frenchman is simply not scoring enough goals to justify keeping him for another campaign.